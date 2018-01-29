Beyonce Grammy Entrance Overshadowed by Bystander Reaction To Her

Beyoncé left an unsuspecting woman shocked when she passed her while walking through a hotel lobby.

Ahead of the Grammy’s, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z were dressed to the nines to attend the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, but even the A-listers’ high fashion couldn’t outshine the reaction that one woman had when she saw the duo.

when you realize you’re lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

In a montage of pictures shared on her Instagram, Beyoncé can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Jay-Z. The award winning singer is looking down, seemingly unaware of the unnamed woman standing open-mouthed in shock.

Social media couldn’t help but note how relatable the woman’s reaction was, with many commenting that the woman would be them if they were in the presence of Queen B.

“Everyone if Beyoncé ever walked past them,” one person wrote.

“Tag yourself: I’m the shook old lady looking at the king and queen,” Instagram user vincaaminor commented on the image.

“LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said ‘NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME,” wrote another Twitter user.

LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018

The unnamed woman wasn’t the only person who overshadowed Beyoncé and Jay-Z. The duo’s 6-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, easily won the night when she shushed her parents’ applauding during Camila Cabello’s speech about the positives of immigration.

While Jay-Z attended the televised event, which was held at Madison Square Garden, with eight nominations, he ultimately went home empty-handed after Bruno Mars swept the competition away, taking home the top honors.