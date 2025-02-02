Grammy Awards 2025: Major Nominee Reveals They Won’t Be Attending

Andre 3000 fans looking to see the OutKast member at the 2025 Grammy Awards will be disappointed. A day before music’s biggest night, the nominee took to Instagram to let his 978k followers know he’d be absent.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to attend the GRAMMYS tomorrow,” his statement began. “But some of the New Blue Sun musicians, friends, and supporters will be in attendance. Our album was conceived and recorded in Los Angeles with the spirit of openness and creative collaboration. We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing,” he notes in regards to the recent devastating LA wildfires. “Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing.”

The rapper, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, is nominated for Album of the Year for his debut solo album, New Blue Sun. A reason for his absence is unknown.

Album of the Year is one of the most anticipated honors of the awards show. Andre joins this year’s fellow nominees in the category, which include Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet, Charli XCX’s Brat, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

New Blue Sun was also nominated for Best Alternative Jazz Album. It’s opening song on the album, “I Swear, I Really Wanted to Make a ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” is nominated for Best Instrumental Composition.

After hearing of the nominations, Andre told Billboard, “I’m just happy to get paid attention to. The awards are nice because you know at that point more people get to listen and pay attention to what you’re doing, so more than anything, that’s what I love about it.”