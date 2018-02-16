George Michael’s Grave Still Not Marked One Year After Death

A year after the tragic death of George Michael, the musical legend’s headstone remains bare.

Michael’s headstone is located in the North London Highgate Cemetery, reports TMZ, and is located next to his mother’s grave, whose headstone is not bare. The publication says it is unclear who has authority over Michael’s grave.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Wham! musician passed away at the age of 53 on Dec. 25, 2016, in his bed, and was found by his boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz.

“Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2 p.m. Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene,” the Thames Valley Police said in a statement at the time. “At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained by not suspicious.”

A later autopsy was inconclusive about Michael’s cause of death, however, Michael Lippman, his manager, did release a statement that George “passed away peacefully,” and he alluded that the cause may have been heart failure.

Speaking to reporters, Fawaz stated, “I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don’t know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.”

Before his death, Michael was working on a Showtime movie about his life, which was expected to be released in March.

Much of Michael’s life was very private, including the numerous charitable deeds he did in secret while he was alive.

British TV Presenter Richard Osman opened up after Michael’s death about how the singer reportedly gave nearly $18,500 to a woman secretly to pay for her IVF treatment.

“A woman on ‘Deal Or No Deal’ told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k,” he tweeted last year.

Osman’s tweet prompted others to come out and speak of other selfless acts the pop icon committed before his tragic death.

Other acts mentioned included volunteering at a homeless shelter and giving £25k to a woman in a cafe who was crying over debt. While many of the incidents have not been confirmed, the heartwarming tales paint a picture of who the man behind the fame truly was.

Photo credit: Twitter/@thequietus