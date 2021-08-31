Gene Simmons Tests Positive for COVID-19, KISS Makes Major Tour Decision

✖

KISS frontman Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, leading the band to postpone more concert dates on their End of the Road tour. The band made the announcement on social media on Tuesday (Aug. 31). "Gene Simmons has now tested positive and is experiencing mild symptoms," the rockers shared in a statement. "The band and crew will remain at home and isolate for the next 10 days and doctors have indicated the tour should be able to resume on September 9th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, CA."

Simmons is only the latest band member to contract the virus. Just days ago on Aug. 26, Paul Stanley also revealed that he'd tested positive for coronavirus. "My COVID symptoms were MILD compared to many others and let me tell you... It kicked my a--," he said. "It's over now." In light of the positive test, the group canceled their performance that night.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Prior to catching COVID, Simmons shared his thoughts on the vaccine as well as certain Texas and Florida politicians that have been spreading misinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic developments and banning mask mandates. "Always listen to the CDC and the doctors -- not stupid politicians," he said in an interview with 95.5 KLOS, ripping into certain Republican lawmakers. Though, he clarified: "Not all politicians -- evil, self-serving politicians of a certain party who are more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives ... The politicians in Texas and Florida -- evil, self-serving, just moronic."

"The idea that somebody says, 'It's my body and my choice' is so idiotic," he continued, referring to those who are choosing to ignore the importance of wearing masks and getting the vaccine following CDC recommendations given the rise in cases due to the Delta variant. "What freedom? The freedom to infect everybody else?" he asked. "Seven hundred thousand Americans -- close to it -- are dead because of COVID. Of course it should be a law."