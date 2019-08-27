Garbage Frontwoman Shirley Manson Reveals When Fans Can Expect New Album (Exclusive)

It’s been three years since alternative rock icons Garbage released their last album — 2016s Strange Little Birds — but now, frontwoman Shirley Manson has revealed when fans can expect a new album from the band. While speaking with PopCulture.com, Manson confirmed that Garbage will “definitely 100% not” put out new music this year, but that they “have a record set for next year,” shooting for a “2020 release.” She also shared that the band would be “going back into the studio” very soon to work on the new project. “We did some writing last year, and then we started doing some recording earlier this year and then went on summer tour. And now, it’s sort of back to the studio, hopefully for that 2020 release.”

“That’s the plan anyway,” Manson then said, being careful to add some cautious optimism to her statement. “You just never know what the world is going to throw at you.”

“This is something we have learned as a band, is that we try and be flexible,” she continued. “We’ve learned to flex over the years because whenever we have rigid plans, they tend to get broken. So that is the loose plan and we hope that we can get to fulfill our ambitions for next year. But you just never know.”

Manson has long been known as one of the most assertive and dynamic women in rock ‘n’ roll, but when asked whether or not time has worn away any of that zeal she assured that it has not.

“I mean, of course time has changed me, but I would hazard to say that I’m probably fiercer now than I’ve ever been, because when I was young I was much more afraid and now that I’m older, I’m kind of fearless to certain degree,” she said, than adding with a laugh, “So I’d probably say I’m probably worse now than I was then.”

Manson went on to share that one philosophy she has never let go of is “take no s—, do no harm,” adding, “I really believe in that. I don’t ever want to hurt anyone, but at the same time I’m never going to allow someone to giving me s—.”

In addition to touring and getting ready to prep new music with Garbage, Manson also recently dropped the first season of her new podcast series, The Jump with Shirley Manson.

The podcast features the renowned singer in conversation with many other brilliantly creative musical artists, such as Outkast rapper Big Boi and fellow ’90s rock icon Courtney Love.

“I’m non-discriminating with regards the kind of music that I like to listen to. So the opportunity to listen to musicians who like you see, you sort of embody quite a spread across the musical landscape was really fascinating,” she said of recording the series. “It was a really fascinating experience for me, I have to confess, and one in which I learned a lot and was … I mean, I sound like such a fan, but I was just really thrilled.”

All Episodes of The Jump are now streaming, and can be found here, at the MailChimp website.

