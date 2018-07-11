G-Eazy Denied Entry Into Canada

G-Eazy reportedly was denied entry into Canada Monday, forcing him to cancel a performance in Calgary.

The rapper, who recently made headlines after his split from singer Halsey, and his entourage allegedly had issues with customs agents upon arriving in Calgary, Alberta. The Cowboys Music Festival later confirmed Monday that he would not be performing.

“Cowboys regrets to inform you that G-Eazy is unable to perform tonight due to reasons beyond our control,” the festival said in a Twitter statement, according to Page Six.

“Trust us — we know this really sucks but we are still going to throw a massive legendary hip-hop party for you tonight,” the statement concluded.

G-Eazy reached out to fans following the disappointing development on Tuesday, posting on Instagram Stories, “Calgary! Super disappointed I couldn’t make it across to play your beautiful city yesterday. Was looking forward to a great night! Hoping to be back soon. Much love to Canada and all the amazing fans out there.”

The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillium, has had a difficult few weeks in the public eye.

Halsey, who he had been reportedly seeing since 2017, broke the news to fans the pair had split on Instagram July 3.

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” she wrote. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The pair collaborated on the hit single “Him & I” most recently, and G-Eazy recently said the two had been working on more records together shortly before their breakup.

“We were just in the studio the other night and we made a couple records,” G-Eazy told Billboard on June 29, days before their breakup was announced. “She’s one of the most talented people in music. I tell her this all the time like there’s only like six of you on the planet that are this good. And she’s really rare!”

Halsey, who is on tour currently, broke down in tears onstage the weekend after announcing the breakup. She also had to deal with debunking tabloid gossip after reports, and photos, surfaced linking her to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I’m not at the beach. I’m on tour. Alone. Slow news week I guess,” she wrote.

“I’m not with anybody. That photo is 2 years old. Everyone mind they damn business,” she tweeted.