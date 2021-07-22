Rapper Fredo Bang Arrested in Miami

✖

Rapper Fredo Bang was arrested in Miami Wednesday for a parole violation in his home state of Louisiana. Another rapper, Lit Yoshi, who lives with Fredo Bang, was also arrested on a Louisiana warrant Wednesday night. The two live together at a luxury lakeside home in Miami Lakes, a suburb of Miami. Fredo Bang, whose real name is Fredrick Givens II, was booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Thursday, reports the Miami Herald.

Givens, 25, and Lit Yoshi, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, are members of the rap group Top Boy Gorilla (TBG), which is in a feud with the Louisiana rapper YoungBoy. He is a member of another group, Never Broke Again (NBA). Edwards, 22, is awaiting trial in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for his role in a violent gang war, according to prosecutors.

In 2016, Givens was arrested after allegedly firing a gun during an argument with a man in Baton Rouge, where he is from. He was released on parole, which he allegedly violated when police officers and FBI agents found three guns, body armor, and a stolen car at his Miami Lakes home. Attorney Ron Haley, who represents both Edwards and Givens, told the Herald the guns were legally registered to Givens' security team and the car was not his. Haley said he hopes to get Givens out of jail so he can perform at the Rolling Loud rap show on Friday. "He’s being targeted unjustly," Haley said of Givens.

Miami-Dade police officers wanted to talk with Givens and Edwards back in 2019 because of a shooting that year. Someone opened fire on YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, near the Trump International Beach Resort. Gaulden's girlfriend was wounded in the shooting, along with three people unrelated to the rappers. One man, Mohamad Jradi, 43, was killed. Although no one has been charged in the shooting, prosecutors in Louisiana said evidence from the shooting could be used against Edwards in his upcoming trial on other gang-related charges. According to The New Orleans Advocate, Edwards was out on a $1.82 million bond and was linked to a shooting in Slidell, Louisiana.

Edwards allegedly violated the terms of his release by publishing a YouTube video that mentioned his house arrest in Miami. The Louisiana court told him "multiple times" he could not appear in a new music video with his image. Edwards was wearing a GPS device at the time of his arrest, Haley told the Herald. He argued that police did not have to raid the home he shares with Givens with smoke grenades. Edwards planned to go back to Louisiana on Monday for a court hearing, and he could have been arrested then, Haley said.