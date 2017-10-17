Former Pussycat Dolls Member Kaya Jones Says Band Was a Front for ‘Prostitution Ring’

Former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones recently took to Twitter to declare that the girl group was a front for a “prostitution ring,” claiming that she and the other group members were “abused.”

“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh [and] we happened to sing [and] be famous. While everyone who owned us made the [money],” Jones tweeted, adding, “How bad was it? People ask — bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates [and] a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be [number one].”

Jones was in the group from 2003-2005, before the band released its debut album. In her tweets, she also called out the group’s “den mother,” writing, “I want the den mother from hell to confess why another 1 of her girl group girls committed suicide? Tell the public how you mentally broke us.”

Many believe Jones was referencing Simone Battle, a member of Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin’s girl group G.R.L.

Battle committed suicide in 2014.

“To be a part of the team you must be a team player,” Jones continued. “Meaning sleep with whoever they say. If you don’t they have nothing on you to leverage…Yes I said leverage. Meaning after they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs they use it against you. Correct. Victimizing the victim again.”

“Robin [and] the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact!” Jones added.

Antin denied Jones’ claims, telling The Blast on Sunday that the allegations are “disgusting, ridiculous lies,” adding that Jones is “clearly looking for her 15 minutes.”

Antin also noted that Jones was never an official member of the group and that she was on a trial. The founder added that Jones’ reference to Battle’s suicide wasn’t just “nasty,” but unfathomable and disrespectful to those working toward suicide prevention and awareness.

Sources say a lawyer for the band is drafting a legal letter to Jones warning her to stop damaging the brand.

