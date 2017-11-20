Music

Everyone Is Confused Over Nick Cannon’s Bizarre AMAs Outfit

The American Music Awards are typically a time for celebs to take a few fashion risks, but Nick Cannon may have taken his outfit a bit too far.

By

The American Music Awards are typically a time for celebs to take a few fashion risks, but Nick Cannon may have taken his outfit a bit too far.

The former Nickelodeon star showed up clad in a magenta turban, leather jacket embroidered with the word “love” and matching pegged pants.

One Twitter user captured what everyone was thinking pretty succinctly:

Others started making jokes, comparing his get-up to a phone psychic among other things.

