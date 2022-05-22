Evanescence Just Kicked out a Band Member

✖

Evanescence and guitarist Jen Majura parted ways. After the band announced she was leaving Saturday, Majura took to Twitter to tell fans this was not her decision. Majura joined the band in 2015 and played on their albums Synthesis and The Bitter Truth.

"It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it's time to go our separate ways," the band wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of Majura. "We will always love her and support her, and can't wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together." The group said they are already in process of rehearsing for their next tour and will announce their new lineup soon.

The band did not explain why Majura, 38, was leaving, but she shared some details herself. "I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision," Majura tweeted Sunday morning. "I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful."

Majura joined in 2015 after guitarist Terry Balsamo left, notes Loudwire. She played guitar on Synthesis in 2017 and Evanescence's latest album, The Bitter Truth. The band plans to start their next tour on June 5 in Athens, so they only have a few days to find a replacement for Majura. They are set to start a North American tour with Korn on Aug. 16 in Denver.

Evanescence was founded in 1995 by singer Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. Their 2003 debut album Fallen was a smash hit and is still one of the best-selling albums of the 21st Century. It includes the hits "Bring Me to Life," "Going Under," "My Immortal," and "Everybody's Fool." The album earned Evanescence Grammy nods for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Rock Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Hard Rock Performance. Their follow-up, 2006's The Open Door, includes the hit "Call Me When You're Sober."

Moody left the band in 2003 and was replaced by Balsamo. The group's current line-up includes Lee, Troy McLawhord, Tim McCord, and Will Hunt. Other past members include David Hodges, Will Boyd, Rocky Gray, and John LeCompt.

In an interview with Guitar World last year, Majura said she didn't have to bring a guitar to her audition. "I asked [Lee] if I needed to bring one, and she said, 'Nah, I know you can play, I've seen plenty of videos – let's just hang out!' And that's what we did," Majura recalled. "Hanging out, long walks and talks, going out for dinner or to a concert. Becoming friends and getting to know each other."

Majura said Alex Skolnick of Testament helped connect her with Lee. "I'm a huge Alex Skolnick fan, so we ended up talking and keeping in touch," Majura said. "A couple of days later, I got this very mysterious email from him saying, 'Jen! Some friends of mine are going to contact you and I can't reveal too much but I think it's something you should say yes to!' I was wondering what the hell he was talking about."