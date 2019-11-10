Eminem Targeted by Lord Jamar Again in Homophobic Rant Amid Blackface Beef

Rapper Lord Jamar has launched another volley at Eminem in their ongoing feud. Jamar responded to Eminem’s latest sleight against him, which came on stage at a concert in Abu Dhabi recently. However, he also layered in the context of Eminem’s newly leaked song “What If I Was Gay,” which is getting panned online.

Eminem and Lord Jamar have been embroiled in a hip-hop beef for well over a year now, trading blows in lyrics, interviews and social media. Last month, Eminem threw out a casual diss about Jamar in his on-stage banter between songs. In a recent episode of his Yanadameen Godcast Podcast, Jamar suggested that this said more about Eminem than it did about him.

“So first of all, he’s dreaming about me, No. 1,” he said. “It’s a little weird. Why you dreaming about me? Maybe we have the answer to that, because a leak just came out of a song with him and Joyner Lucas, talking about ‘What If I Was Gay.’”

Lord Jamar was referring to a song that leaked last week by Joyner Lucas featuring Eminem. As the title suggests, the song is a hot-button dialogue on homosexuality, with both rappers playing characters conflicted over their feelings.

“Now, he’s dreaming about men, so maybe,” Lord Jamar added, trailing off suggestively.

The implication that Eminem is somehow attracted to him was not received much better than the song itself was. Things got even more explicit from there, as Jamar compared Eminem to a sex worker.

“Now here’s the thing. My analogy of who this guy is, because people keep saying ‘oh he can rap good, yada yada.’ They keep focusing on that. Eminem is like that white girl that f—s with black dudes,” he said. “Hangs out with black dudes and has daddy issues. In his case, he’s got mommy issues. Is on drugs. Her claim to fame is that she sucks d— real good.”

Both Jamar and Eminem have a long history of making homophobic comments. Jamar has frequently espoused his belief that homosexuality is a “choice” and a “sin,” while Eminem has continued to use homophobic slurs in his lyrics, all the way up until his most recent record.

Based on these latest quotes, neither one contender in this beef is likely to get much sympathy from the LGBTQ community. “If I Was Gay” has been heavily criticized since it leaked last week, with critics saying it is disingenuous, ignorant or even outright harmful. It is still unclear whether the song was meant to be included on Lucas’ upcoming album, ADHD, but it has been mostly scrubbed from the internet by the record label.

Lucas’ album comes out next month.