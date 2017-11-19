Eminem Under Fire for Using Questionable Word During ‘SNL’ Performance

Eminem returned to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest for the latest episode, but his return was tarnished because of one questionable word.

During his time on air, the 45-year-old rapper performed a medley of his hits, as well as his new single “Walk on Water.” The new single is the section that left a bad taste in some viewers’ mouths.

Eminem used the word “retarded” in a derogatory way during the episode, and people were surprised it wasn’t either censored or altered for the live performance.

“Kids look to me as a god, this is retarded,” Eminem rapped. “If only they knew, it’s a facade, and it’s exhaustive.”

After hearing the word used on a live broadcast, users took to Twitter to express their distaste.

“It’s disappointing to hear Eminem use the word ‘retarded’ on live TV,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “All these throwbacks Eminem is singing [are] dope. ‘Stan’ is my jam, but can we talk about how his new raps still have ‘retarded’ in them? This isn’t the ’90s anymore, Em.”

