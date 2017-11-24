Eminem ‘Extremely Angry’ Trump Hasn’t Responded to His Insults

While President Donald Trump usually takes time out of his schedule to respond to insults, he has never responded to Eminem and the rapper is “extremely angry” about that.

Back in October, Eminem ripped into Trump with a blistering freestyle, a cappella rap performance at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Although the four-minute rap was tailor-made for a Trump response, it never got one.

“I was and still am extremely angry,” Eminem said in an interview that aired on his SiriusXM channel Shade 45, reports The Wrap. “I can’t stand that motherf***er. I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. I was kind of waiting for him to say something and for some reason, he didn’t say anything.”

In “The Storm,” he rapped that any fan of his can’t also be a Trump supporter.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this,” Eminem rapped as he flipped the middle finger off to the camera.

BET notes that Eminem has also recently started chanting “F**k Donald Trump” at his concerts.

Trump’s decision to ignore Eminem is strange, since Trump often criticizes anyone he feels has insulted him. Recently, he’s been in a Twitter battle with LeVar Ball, the outspoken father of Lonzo and LiAngelo Ball, after Ball said he didn’t have to thank Trump after LiAngelo was allowed to leave China, where he faced shoplifting charges.

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME,” Trump wrote on Nov. 22. “Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”

According to the Trump Twitter Archive, the president has never tweeted about Eminem.