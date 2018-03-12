Eminem Calls out NRA in Performance: ‘They Love Their Guns More Than Our Children’

During his iHeartRadio performance, Eminem called out the NRA for loving “their guns more than our children.”

Eminem took the stage on March 11, along with singer Kehlani, to perform their hit single “Nowhere Fast.” However, Eminem added a freestyle rap verse to the song that directly called out the NRA and many gun owners, according to Page Six.

“This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is our way/They’re responsible for this whole production/They hold the strings, they control the puppet/And they threaten to take donor bucks/So they know the government won’t do nothing and no one’s budging/Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons/They love their guns more than our children,” rapped Eminem.

Notably, Eminem and Kehlani were introduced by Alex Moscou, a survivor of the tragic Parkland, Florida shooting, who said that he and the other shooting survivors were “tired of hearing politicians sending their thoughts and prayers to us, and doing nothing to make the necessary changes to prevent this tragedy from happening again.”

Emma Gonzalez, one of the other survivors of the Florida school shooting, recently passed the NRA in Twitter followers. Gonzalez created her account, @Emma4Change, on Feb. 18, and has already amassed over a million followers.

According to CNN, the NRA created their account in 2009 and currently have a little over 600,000 followers on the social media site. Gonzalez has also passed NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch, who currently has 826,000 followers.

A gentle reminder that all we are aiming for here is stricter gun laws that make it harder for people to get guns (because it shouldn’t be easier than getting a drivers license) and the removal of Military Grade Weapons from Civilian Society. #BanAssaultRifles #GunContolNow — Emma González (@Emma4Change) February 25, 2018

The NRA is having a tough time on Twitter lately, as they used a GIF from Parks and Recreation on the social site and the team from the show ripped them for it.

On Fed. 21, Loesch sat in on a town hall meeting with survivors of the Florida school shooting alongside Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Bill Nelson, and Rep. Ted Deutch.

Following the town hall, the NRA tweeted out, “[Dana Loesch,] thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million [NRA] members,” and included a GIF of Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler’s character Leslie Knope saying “thank you.”

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur saw the tweet and fired off, “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda. Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said fuck off?” https://t.co/YXSdzCdvdd — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 22, 2018

Schur later followed up with a message from Poehler, saying, “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?’”