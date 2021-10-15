Emani, Popular Young R&B Singer, Dead at 22

Emani, a beloved R&B singer has unexpectedly died at the age of 22. In an exclusive statement to People Magazine, the singer’s producer, J Maine, spoke of Emani with adoration. “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” he said. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other,” he continued. “It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.”

Emani, born Emani Johnson, is known for her singles “Feelings” and “Close.” Her cause of death has yet to be revealed. Maine says the two were extremely close. “I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I’ll always think about the great times we had hanging out,” he added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Billboard reports that Emani’s most-streamed song on Spotify was “Feelings.” She collaborated with Trippie Redd on two separate occasions: one for “Emani’s Interlude” and “Fire Starter.” Social media users are pouring in with condolences.

Rapper Bhad Bhabie paid tribute to her friend in a series of emotional Instagram posts. She shared a photo of the two posing together. “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real,” she wrote. “I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc) my big sister,” she added. “I’m gonna miss you so much.”

Bhabie’s fans also shared their condolences for the loss of her friend. “Rest easy beautiful,” one wrote. “Rest in paradise Emani,” another chimed in. “OMFG…Wtf happened. I can’t even believe this – this is so sad wtf,” another added.