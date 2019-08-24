Eddie Money Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Beloved rockstar Eddie Money is suffering from stage 4 esophageal cancer, he and his wife Laurie revealed on Saturday. In a release from AXS TV, Money, who appears on the network’s reality show Real Money, opened up about the condition, which he discovered in fall 2018.

“I thought I was just going in to get a checkup, and he (the doctor) told me that I got cancer,” Money said.

Laurie then clarifies, “He’s been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. It’s in his esophagus at the top of his stomach, is where the tumor is. It’s also spread to his liver.”

Upon hearing the diagnosis, the “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight” singer said it hit him “really, really hard.”

While he decided not to tell fans about the condition in the months after the diagnosis, he now decided to come clean and “be honest with everybody” about what’s going on.

“What I don’t want to do is, I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money said. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer’s come a long way and not everyone dies from cancer, like they did in the ’50s and ’60s. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows. It’s in God’s hands. But you know what, I’ll take every day I can get. Every day above ground is a good day.”

In their statement, AXS clarified that the rock hitmaker was filming Real Money amid the diagnosis and the remaining episodes in Season 2 will deal tackle the family’s reaction to the condition. They also clarified that Money’s recent heart valve operation was unrelated to the cancer.

“Money received the diagnosis last fall while taping the second season of his popular reality series, which he and his wife, Laurie, executive produce,” the network said. “The six remaining episodes of season two will deal with Money’s cancer and its effects on Eddie and his family. Currently, Money is recuperating from complications involving a heart valve procedure performed in June. The heart issue was a condition unrelated to his cancer.”

Real Money airs Thursdays at 9:30 ET on AXS TV.

