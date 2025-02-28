Drake’s $30K Gift to Pregnant Fan Revealed

Drake certainly had one fan screaming “HYFR” during his concert stop in Sydney, Australia this week. Tiana Henderson was up front in the mosh pit at Qudos Bank Arena while holding a sign that said “I’M 20 WEEKS PREGNANT WILL YOU BE MY RICH BABY DADDY?” in reference to Drake’s 2023 single Rich Baby Daddy featuring Sexyy Red and SZA.

The rapper, who is currently on his Anita Max Win tour, yelled “Who is the girl that says she pregnant in the pit? Get your a** out of the pit. Are you 20 weeks pregnant? Get that baby out of the pit ASAP… who the f**k brings a baby to a mosh pit?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rapper then turned to his security team and told them to “get her some VIP tickets immediately and like $30,000… what the f**k is wrong with y’all?”

Henderson later posted about the experience on Instagram with shock and disbelief, saying “Ok woke up this morning and can confirm IT WAS NOT A DREAM.”

“Best believe our daughter’s name will have some resemblance to Drake,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

Drake recently released a collaboration album with singer PartyNextDoor titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U earlier this year. He is currently on tour in Australia, although he recently canceled his four remaining shows while promising to reschedule the shows for a later date.