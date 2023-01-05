Don Williams, The Williams Brothers' Last Surviving Member, Dead at 100

The last surviving member of the singing quartet The Williams Brothers, Don Williams, has died at the age of 100. The group consisted of Don alongside his three brothers: Bob, Dick and Andy Williams. PEOPLE Magazine reports that he is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jeanne, their twin sons, David and Andy, and a grandson, Harrison. The twins also recorded as the Williams Brothers in the 1990s. Jeanne confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, revealing that he died on Dec. 30 from natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri. He survived his three brothers, who died in different years.

The second oldest of the group, Don was born on Oct. 9, 1922, in Wall Lake, Iowa. Managed by their father Jay Williams, they performed across Iowa, Chicago, and Cincinnati before heading out west to Los Angeles and signing with MGM. After appearing in Bing Crosby's 1944 hit single "Swinging on a Star," The Williams Brothers partnered with Kay Thompson to perform a nightclub act staged by MGM choreographer Robert Alton. They also were featured in films throughout the 1940s.

During World War II, Don served with the U.S. Merchant Marine with Dick. They were both radio operators on the same tanker.

Aside from work with his brothers, Don found solo success. He worked on TV shows, singing on television shows hosted by other big acts such as Nat King Cole. He also performed at the Tropicana Las Vegas, and appeared on an episode of Playhouse 90.

He transitioned into the business side of entertainment, becoming an agent and manager for acts including Mary Tyler Moore and singers Ray Stevens and Roger Miller. From the 1960s to the 1990s, he reunited with his brothers once a year for The Andy Williams Christmas show. A recreation area in his hometown was also named after him.