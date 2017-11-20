Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About Diana Ross’ Grandson

When your Grandma is Diana Ross stuntin is habit. This was the cutest moment of the night!#AMAs #DianaRossxAmas pic.twitter.com/jEajxJ29pk — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) November 20, 2017

Diana Ross’ 8-year-old grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick is a star in the making. He managed to upstage his music legend mother during the closing moments of the 2017 American Music Awards. Social media fell in love with his dance moves and his adorable speech at the end.

“I am so proud of you,” Raif-Henok told his grandma before wishing everyone a good night. “I love you all!”

“This was the cutest moment of the night,” one viewer wrote.

Viewers at home were also impressed with his dance moves during “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Diana Ross is the diva but her grandson Raheem was getting it. His dance moves though 😍😍#AMAs #DianaRossxAmas pic.twitter.com/oZlmah9BZw — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) November 20, 2017

“Diana Ross’ grandson is my spirit animal,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Diana Ross’ grandson seizing the moment during her performance was by far the best moment of the American Music Awards!”

Her grandson is adorable. His celebration of his Grandma was on 💯 #AMAs #DianaRoss pic.twitter.com/sljUrl1mlY — Seasonal Shade (@SeasonalShade) November 20, 2017

Raif-Henok is the son of Ross’ daughter Rhonda Ross, whose father is Motown CEO Berry Gordy. However, she was raised by Ross and her first husband, Robert Ellis Silberstein. Rhonda is also a performer and motivational speaker.

Ross received the American Music Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award. Her granddaughter, Jagger Snow Ross, also gained some attention for clearly not wanting to dance with her famous grandmother.

