David Crosby Gets Backlash for Reaction to 'Weird' Tweet From Fan
Music legend David Crosby is known for saying what's on his mind, even if that means alienating fans. Over the weekend, the "Almost Cut My Hair" singer was widely criticized for sharing a fan's piece of art and calling it the "weirdest painting" of himself he has ever seen. Many Twitter users thought the piece looked great, including Patricia Arquette.
On Saturday, a Twitter user who goes by the name DJB Sackett shared a painting he completed of Crosby. "Hi [Crosby] hope you are keeping well. Did a picture of you... Thanks for the music," Sackett tweeted, alongside the art that looks a great deal like the 80-year-old musician.
Unfortunately, Crosby didn't have the reaction the artist may have expected. "That is the weirdest painting of me I have ever seen," the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tweeted. "Don't quit your day job."
'The weirdest painting of me'
That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen …..don’t quit your day job …… https://t.co/3USbW4Qt7a— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 16, 2022
The response disappointed many of Crosby's fans, especially since some thought Sackett's painting looked great. "I like it. It reminds me of stained glass," Arquette wrote.prevnext
'Made you a pie'
Hi David Crosby, hope you are keeping well. Made you a pie. Thanks for the music. pic.twitter.com/DNA5tUOMxF— MM (@adgirlMM) July 17, 2022
Even Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter chimed in on the situation. "Life is too short to be mean to strangers online. Go outside and look at some trees," she tweeted Saturday. After a fan suggested that Crosby could watch Wonder Woman reruns or "anything that makes you happy that involves neither hate nor fandom gatekeeping," Carter agreed. "Also a good option," she tweeted.prevnext
'What a horrible thing to say'
What a horrible thing to say! No wonder Neil Young hates you.
Crosby should write an introspective book: ‘Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore.’” — Neil Young— Rhonda (@Look_its_Rhonda) July 17, 2022
Scroll on to see other responses to Crosby's tweet.prevnext
'You pass by a mirror lately?'
Old man, look at your life. I'm glad I'm not like you are.https://t.co/hhOZ9DwbY7— John Drummond Stands With Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@4eyesJohnny) July 18, 2022
"You pass by a mirror lately? It's their rendition but captures your likeness fairly well," one fan wrote. "I think I'd focus on the time and effort they spent working on a piece with you in mind and be appreciative of them and the tribute they tried to pay you."prevnext
'What a rude response'
What a rude response— Lecia Michelle: Author & Anti-Racism Activist 🐝 (@LeciaMichelle11) July 18, 2022
"Hmm. I think it is pretty cool," another person wrote to Crosby. "I also think your response to an artist sharing his art, and his love for you and your music, is pretty crappy. C'mon man. People love you. And you probably just crushed a living fan for no other reason than to criticize his art and the thought."prevnext
'There is no reason to be mean'
Perhaps you will prefer my likeness. https://t.co/6vGOLDmn2e— Leslieoo7 🌻 (@Leslieoo7) July 17, 2022
"That was very mean. There is no reason to be mean. And it's a good painting," one Twitter user wrote.prev