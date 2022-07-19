David Crosby Gets Backlash for Reaction to 'Weird' Tweet From Fan

Music legend David Crosby is known for saying what's on his mind, even if that means alienating fans. Over the weekend, the "Almost Cut My Hair" singer was widely criticized for sharing a fan's piece of art and calling it the "weirdest painting" of himself he has ever seen. Many Twitter users thought the piece looked great, including Patricia Arquette.

On Saturday, a Twitter user who goes by the name DJB Sackett shared a painting he completed of Crosby. "Hi [Crosby] hope you are keeping well. Did a picture of you... Thanks for the music," Sackett tweeted, alongside the art that looks a great deal like the 80-year-old musician.

Unfortunately, Crosby didn't have the reaction the artist may have expected. "That is the weirdest painting of me I have ever seen," the two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer tweeted. "Don't quit your day job."