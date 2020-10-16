David Crosby Addresses Backlash After Eddie Van Halen Criticism Draws Outrage After Guitarist's Death

✖

David Crosby is apologizing for comments he made about the late Eddie Van Halen last week, just days after the rocker died at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with throat cancer. The singer-songwriter came under fire online when he dismissed Van Halen's contribution to music when asked by a follower, simply writing, "Meh." He continued in a subsequent tweet that he didn't "care that much" for the iconic guitarist's music, noting it "does not move me much."

"Hendrix changed the world of guitar. Nobody else really," he added. After the backlash from his followers, Crosby took to Twitter Tuesday to apologize for his "not cool" answer, admitting he embarrassingly enough "didn't even remember he had just died" and had "no offense intended." Crosby's initial comments drew attention from a number of musicians, including Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, who responded, "I’ve always hated [David Crosby] AND his mustache."

yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool ...the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut....I do make mistakes ...no offense intended — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 13, 2020

Crosby isn't the only famous rocker who has made amends in regard to Van Halen. Sammy Hagar revealed in a letter read on The Howard Stern Show after his former bandmate's death that he and the guitarist had reconciled. "I would love you to share that Eddie and I had been texting, and it's been a love fest since we started communicating earlier this year," he wrote. "We both agreed not to tell anyone because of all the rumors it would stir up about a reunion, et cetera, and we both knew that wasn't going to happen. But he also didn't want anyone to know about his health." Hagar continued that when Van Halen stopped responding about a month ago, "I figured it was a matter of time, but it came way too soon."

It was Van Halen's son Wolfgang who initially shared the tragic news of his dad's death. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," he wrote on Twitter. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."