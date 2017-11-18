David Cassidy Regains Consciousness, Still Needs Urgent Transplant

David Cassidy has reportedly regained consciousness, but still in dire need of an organ transplant.

The former teen idol is still in critical condition and is going “in and out,” according to The Blast. He was also described as being “in a fog” as he waits for a liver transplant.

The outlet also reports that his condition could change “at any moment.”

He was admitted to a Florida hospital on Wednesday and was put into an induced coma. The Partridge Family alum apparently is suffering from liver and kidney failure.

A source told TMZ that the situation is “looking grim.”

The singer’s health has apparently been in decline for the past two months.

Cassidy’s family is said to be by his side at the hospital and have been told to prepare for the worst. However, they are hopeful he will receive a transplant before it’s too late.

Cassidy’s health made headlines back in March when he revealed he was battling dementia. His condition came to light after a troubling on-stage performance caused many to show concern for the former teen idol’s health.