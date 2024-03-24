Cypress Hill Makes Classic 'The Simpsons' Joke a Reality

It's like catnip to bored people looking for content, but this The Simpsons prediction is actually really fun.

Cypress Hill is bringing another joke from The Simpsons to life, fulfilling another one of those predictions folks online like to point out. According to Consequence of Sound, the band released a statement confirming they will be teaming with the London Symphony Orchestra for a concert this summer at the Royal Albert Hall.

The July 10 show will have the rap collective performing their greatest hits, all with the backing and arrangements of a full orchestra backing them up. Tickets for the show ill go on sale starting on March 26, with general on-sale periods following on March 27.

"We are thrilled to be performing with the London Symphony Orchestra in such a prestigious venue as the Royal Albert Hall. It's a dream come true, a collaboration only The Simpsons could have predicted," the band released in a statement. The London Symphony Orchestra's managing director Kathryn McDowell also added that the event has been in the works for quite a while.

"After years of social media teasing it, many fans may have started to believe it would only be a pipedream – but the LSO is delighted to finally be joining Cypress Hill on stage and in person, and look forward to creating an unforgettable musical moment!" she said. "Many thanks to the creators of The Simpsons for the idea and to AEG Artistic and PolyArts for making it all happen."

The band will head out on tour in April, launching the We Legalized It U.S. tour. No idea if they'll get another chance to mess with Peter Frampton's giant pig, but they can be assured they didn't order this team-up by accident. These are cannabis veterans, making wild decisions and meaning them.