Courtney Love Accuses NIN Frontman Trent Reznor of 'Systemic Abuse' of 'Girls as Young as 12'

Courtney Love has made accusations against Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, claiming the musician engaged in "systemic abuse" of "girls as young as 12." Love made the unsubstantiated claims in a since-deleted Instagram post, wherein she also included a screenshot of NIN's music video from "Starf—ers," which was said to have been written about Love and disgraced shock rocker Marilyn Manson. "As for Reznor, At least? HE’S talented but still a creep," she wrote in the post.

"I’ve never seen so much systemic abuse of kids, girls as young as 12, by him and his crew, we all (the members of Hole) witnessed it," she continued, stating that her bandmates also knew about the alleged abuse. At this time, no other member of Hole appears to have corroborated Love's claims. According to Metal Sucks, Love initially began the post about her grievances with former Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic. She claims that, in the mid-90s, the pair tricked her out of her future royalties from songs written by her late husband, and Nirvana singer-guitarist Kurt Cobain.

"I’ve had enough of this [s—] from these clowns leaning into my being scapegoated for breathing, for my husband’s death, for my 'overt' sexuality, because I’m an addict, etc, and a WOMAN, for over 27 years," Love wrote. "3 months before I left LA, I signed a document that effectively gives Dave [Grohl] (and Krist [Novoselic]) my [descendants'] money in perpetuity. I was so broken. So scarred, so exhausted by him, I just f—ing signed it. But it’s a lie. So I’m unsigning it."

Love went on to say, "Because it’s nonsense. The chaos and fury over Kurt’s death being directed at me, deflected by Dave, while he enriched and continues to enrich himself, gorging on Kurt’s fortune and Kurt’s goodwill. 27! Years!!! I’ve had enough. I’m over being made small. And being 'forced' to 'just drop it' when it affects every generation of my descendants. Nicest guy in Rock? No."

The musician-turned-actress later went on to criticize all the men, saying, "I really hope my example of standing up to them, putting a stop to them, will prevent any other women (or men) from this soul-shattering level of personal and cultural abuse in future. Sexually, spiritually, financially." She finally added, "Blessed? Yeah to be breathing long enough to tell the tale. I’m cramming as much into every song as I can." At this time, none of the musicians appear to have responded to the allegations in Love's deleted post.