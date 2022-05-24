Courtney Love Backtracks on Her Comments About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

✖

Courtney Love has apologized for sharing her thoughts on Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Hole frontwoman, 57, wrote in a statement to Instagram Saturday that the videos in which she shared her love for longtime friend Depp were "accidentally" posted online on her friend Jessica Reed Kraus's Instagram account.

"I engaged in expressing thoughts online. The platform accidentally posted a story I didn't want public (I'm sure it was not deliberate)," Love wrote alongside a video of her walking her dog. "Was it a genuine, expression of support for someone whose been a wondrous presence in our lives?" she added, seemingly referencing Depp, whom she said in the initial videos saved her from a drug overdose in the '90s and showed affection for daughter Frances Bean during a difficult time in the child's life.

"Is it ANY OF MY F--KING BUSINESS? No," Love continued, noting that she wanted to "show neutral support for a friend," but not "bully" Heard. "I dont want to bully. I've been bullied enough. I did not want to express my own bias / internalized mysoginy [sic]," she continued, adding later, "I want nothing to do with contributing more online bullying to someone enduring being bullied like noone ever has been online. Ever."

"The only important takeaway, of what was posted, is that I expressed that we should all stop having 'fun with schadenfraude [sic]' (look it up: 'Delight in another's down fall')& show sincere empathy for both parties," concluded the widow of late Nirvana artist Kurt Cobain. "If I hurt anyone, please accept my amends. Back to my offline life."

In the videos shared over the weekend, Love recalled Depp's acts of kindness towards her daughter. "Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she's never showed me, on her 13th birthday," she shared. Love also revealed Depp sent limos to Frances' school to pick up her and her friends for both Pirates of the Caribbean movie premieres. "You know, she said to me when she was 13, 'Mama, he saved my life.' And she said it again," the musician shared.

Love also expressed her feelings for Heard, saying that she had been "the most-hated woman in America" and "the world" before, which gave her "a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for" the Aquaman actress. "But if you use a movement for your own personal gain and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served, whatever it is," she added. "And I think we should have less schadenfreude and more empathy for all concerned."