Christopher Cross Reveals He’s ‘Unable to Walk’ Following Coronavirus Fight

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross provided an update on his health after announcing earlier this month he was diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. The “Sailing” singer revealed he did not develop respiratory complications from the illness, but has faced other symptoms. He is “unable to walk,” but his doctors assured him he will make a recovery. He also thanked fans and said he still wants to tour to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his debut album.

“As you know, last month, I got the COVID-10 virus,” Cross wrote in a statement he shared on his social media pages. “It took a long while to get the test and by the time I got a test, I was already out of the infection window. I had become very ill but fortunately I did not develop respiratory complications. I feel so sad about all the souls lost to this pandemic.”

Cross, 68, said he started to recover after a few weeks of feeling ill. “Unfortunately as a consequence of COVID-19, other problems were caused,” he wrote. Cross temporarily lost use of his legs and is suffering from “intense muscle weakness.” He is “unable to walk,” but his “physicians have assured me that I will recover,” he wrote.

Just wanting to let you all know my status. Thank you for your kind words. I am so blessed to have you in my life. pic.twitter.com/7RKatChAx2 — Christopher Cross (@itsMrCross) April 16, 2020

“I have already begun physical therapy and am optimistic about improving,” Cross wrote. “My girlfriend has been my angel throughout all of this. My management team, good friends and family have all been amazing. In addition, I have a wonderful medical team.”

“I wanted to let you know my situation, and that I will get past this,” he continued. “I look forward to beginning my 40th-anniversary tour and when I do, I hope to see you all. Again, thank you for your kindness and support.”

On April 3, Cross revealed he rested positive for COVID-19. Although he usually does not share his health issues publicly, he wanted to use his platform to remind fans how serious the coronavirus is. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had,” he wrote at the time. He added a plea to fans to follow guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Cross is best known for his self-titled 1979 debut album, which won the 1981 Grammy Album of the Year. He also won Best New Artist, and Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s), all for the hit “Sailing.” He also won an Oscar with Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager and Peter Allen for “Arthur’s Them (Best That You Can Do)” from the movie Arthur. Cross planned to tour this summer to mark the 40th anniversary of Christopher Cross, but postponed the tour in March due to the pandemic.