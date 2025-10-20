Chris Stapleton Falls Ill, Postpones Multiple Concerts

Country singer Chris Stapleton was forced to cancel a string of concerts earlier this month due to bronchitis.

In an Instagram post, the 47-year-old singer apologized to fans in Florida whose tour stops would be postponed because of his illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To all my friends in Hollywood, FL, I am very sorry to let you all know I am battling bronchitis and am unable to perform this weekend’s shows as my doctor has put me on vocal rest,” he wrote. “I want to, sincerely, thank anyone who made plans to attend these shows. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and look forward to seeing you next year — Chris.”

Two concerts originally scheduled for earlier this month were instead moved to January 2026, at the same venue of Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

“All previously purchased tickets for Friday, October 10th, will be honored on Sunday, January 11th, and tickets for Saturday, October 11th, will be honored on Saturday, January 10th. For those unable to attend the rescheduled dates, please contact your point of purchase by Monday, November 10th,” the caption reads.

Stapleton is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed country artists of the century, with eleven Grammy Awards to his name. In 2023, he was named one of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

The singer has now recovered, and even announced a new tour stop in San Francisco, California that will take place in February.