Chris Brown Leaked Photo Reveals His Hands Around Woman’s Neck

Chris Brown and a woman he was allegedly partying with over the weekend both say a series of ominous photos showing Brown’s hands wrapped around her neck were all in good fun.

The photo, taken Monday at 9 a.m., portrays a shirtless Brown with his right hand around a woman’s throat. Although she looks distressed in some of the photos, Brown’s lawyer insists both subjects say it was simply horseplay. In the foreground of the photos were bottles of wine and liquor.

“She’s a friend. It’s obviously playful as she confirmed,” Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, told TMZ. “Whoever invaded their privacy will be held accountable.”

Brown and friends were reportedly partying in a rental home in Miami during the Ultra Music Festival.

Brown previously pleaded guilty to and was convicted of felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, in 2009. He was sentenced to five years of probation and six months of community service.

Last year, Brown opened up about the attack, which took place the night before the Grammy Awards and led to Rihanna filing a police report with a series of graphic photos of the singer being released.

In his 2017 documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, Brown detailed his relationship with Rihanna, revealing that their problems began when he revealed to her that he had previously had sexual relations with someone that had worked for him.

“She hated me. After that, I tried everything. She didn’t care, she just didn’t trust me after that. From there, it just went downhill because it would be fights, it would be verbal fights, physical fights as well,” Brown said.

“I still love Rihanna, but I’m just going to be honest—we would fight each other, she would hit me, I would hit her, but it never was OK,” he continued. “It was always a point to where we talk about it like, ‘What the f— are we doing?’”

The night of Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammys party in 2009, Brown shared that the woman he had previously had relations with stopped at his and Rihanna’s table to say hello.

“I look over at Rihanna and she’s bawling, she’s crying,” he said, adding that things turned violent when the pair were in Brown’s car on the way home.

“I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s—, but then I really hit her,” he said. “With a closed fist, like I punched her and it busted her lip. And when I saw it I was in shock, I was like, f— why did I hit her like that?”

“From there she’s spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car and we were driving in the street…She tried to grab for my phone, and I’m not giving her my phone, to throw it out the window,” he continued.

“S—, I’m not ever trying to put my hands on any female,” Brown said. “I felt like a f—ing monster.”

Brown and Rihanna briefly reunited in 2013, even appearing at the Grammys together, before splitting for good.

The infamous incident made headlines again this year when Snapchat featured an insensitive advertisement featuring Brown and Rihanna making light of their domestic violence history.

The ad promoted an “Impossible Choices” game, and it featured separate pictures of the two singers, asking “Would you rather slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” It went viral after users took screenshots, posting them to other social media outlets in disbelief.

Snapchat issued an apology for the controversial ad. The social media giant provided a statement to Us Weekly, promising that the commercial had immediately been removed.

“The advert was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the statement read. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

