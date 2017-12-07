Chester Bennington Autopsy Reveals Alcohol and Ecstasy in His System

Update: TMZ falsely reported that Bennington was under the influence of ecstasy when he died. One test did test positive for the substance, but two subsequent tests did not, concluding that Bennington was not under the influence of drugs at the time of his death.

Chester Bennington’s autopsy revealed he had alcohol and ecstasy in his system when he hanged himself, TMZ reports.

According to the autopsy and toxicology results, the former Linkin Park singer had a small amount of alcohol and MDMA, also known as ecstasy. Authorities also reportedly found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem, a generic Ambien, on his dresser. There was also a pint glass of Corona, which was less than half full, and an empty bottle of Stella Artois.

When police searched Bennington’s home and possessions, they found pieces of fingernail underneath his iPhone and on a bedroom table. His wife Talinda said the former rocker, who had a history of depression, would pick at his nails when he was anxious.

The autospy report acknowledged Bennington’s “history of suicidal ideation;” he once left his house with a gun after drinking excessively in 2006.

Talinda said her husband was in an outpatient treatment program before he died and had told friends he had been sober for more than six months.

Bennington was found dead at his private residence in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County on July 20.

He was reportedly found by an employee as he was hanging from a bedroom door by a black belt. No suicide note was found, and the 41-year-old was home alone before his body was discovered.

He left behind six children, whom he had with two wives.

Photo Credit: Getty / Christopher Polk