3 Ways to Watch the Grammys Tonight (Without Cable)

The Grammys are just a few hours away, and, if you’re like most people, you have no idea what network currently has the right to the ceremony and how its streaming partnerships work.

If you’re really eager to watch music’s biggest night, there are three easy (and legal) ways we recommend trying. Use any of these methods to watch the Grammys Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CBS.

1. Watch the Grammys on CBS Using a Digital Antenna

It’s odd to have to explain this to people if you grew up with “bunny ear” antennas and “regular” TV, but lots of TV stations are still free to watch! In most areas, you don’t actually need a streaming service or cable to watch majors networks including NBC, ABC, Fox and the home of the 2026 Grammys, CBS.

All you need is a digital antenna, which you can buy at most major retailers for less than $20. No subscription fees ever! You just position the device to pick up over-the-air broadcast signals in your area and you can watch major broadcast networks — as well as lots of channels filled with re-runs of classic shows — for free, forever.

2. Stream the Grammys via Paramount+

If you don’t have a digital antenna and don’t want to go grab one, you can just subscribe to Paramount+. Since Paramount-Skydance owns both Paramount+ and CBS, the company has set up CBS live feeds on the streaming service (if you’re on the Paramount+ Premium tier).

Paramount+ offers 7-day free trials for new customers; Paramount+ Premium tier subscriptions start are $12.99 per month.

(Note: Paramount+ confirms to PopCulture that Paramount+ Essential tier subscribers cannot watch the show live. However, U.S. subscribers “will have access to view the special on-demand” on Monday.)

3. Use a Live-TV Streaming Service to Watch the Grammys

If you just want a digital cable equivalent, you have lots of options, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo TV. They all offer free trials and prices vary wildly based on what you’re looking for.

Just remember: If you forget to cancel that free trial, you’re on the hook for a hefty monthly payment. I wouldn’t risk that for the a broadcast-network awards show, but it’s an option!