Boy Band Plots Comeback After 4-Year Hiatus

K-pop group Teen Top is returning to the stage after a years-long hiatus. After appearing on How Do You Play?, where Yoo Jae Suk and his project group One Top covered Teen Top's hit song "To You," the boy band has found their way back into the spotlight. Several of Teen Top's hit songs climbed back up the charts after their appearance, including "To You," "Miss Right," and "Crazy." Teen Top also took No. 4 on the top 10 non-drama TV appearances of the third week of March, generating the most buzz and ranking 11th on the March idol group brand reputation list, according to Soompi. Teen Top's agency TOP Media revealed earlier this month that, because of their sudden resurgence in popularity, the Teen Top members had come together to discuss the possibility of making a group comeback together, but that it had yet to be decided on whether they would do so. According to a source from TOP Media on April 3, "Recently, the [Teen Top] members have all gathered together, and they are positively reviewing the possibility of a [group] comeback. However, no specific plan has been decided yet."

Despite this, Teen Top confirmed to the public on April 29 that the comeback was indeed a reality. Member Chunji announced that he was preparing for a return to the group stage during their guest appearance on the radio program "Cultwo Show," where the five members performed for the first time in three years as a whole group. It will be Teen Top's first comeback since members C.A.P, Chunji, and Ricky were discharged from Korean military service. As a group, Teen Top made their last comeback nearly four years ago when they released their EP DEAR. N9NE and its title track, "Run Away," in 2019. The boy band, initially formed in 2010, comprises five members: C.A.P, Chunji, Niel, Ricky, and Changjo. Originally a six-piece group, Teen Top had been joined by former member L.Joe, but he filed for contract termination in February 2017. Their debut album, Come into the World, was released on July 9, 2010.

Several of Teen Top's older songs, such as "No More Perfume on You" (2011) and "Crazy" (2012), received renewed attention in 2020 for their viral lyrical content and addictive beats. On his variety show Hangout with Yoo, host Yoo Jae-suk often expressed his appreciation for the group's music and sang and danced to tracks from the group on the show. As part of the 10th-anniversary celebration of their debut, Teen Top released a 2020 version of "To You" on July 10, 2020. Although the group did not release any new albums that year, they were invited to perform their classic tracks on several Korean music shows, including Music Bank and M Countdown.