BLACKPINK's Jennie Reacts to Latest Dating Rumors

BLACKPINK's Jennie has once again found herself at the center of attention due to rumors surrounding her personal life. The K-pop superstar was recently spotted dining with GOT7's BamBam at a trendy Los Angeles eatery, prompting widespread speculation about a potential romantic connection between the two idols.

The incident unfolded when paparazzi captured images of Jennie and BamBam enjoying a meal together at Sushi Park, a Japanese restaurant in the heart of Los Angeles. The photographs, which quickly circulated across various online platforms, showed the pair in the company of friends and acquaintances, their casual demeanor and stylish attire drawing immediate attention from fans and media. Eyewitnesses reported that Jennie donned a backless top paired with wide-leg trousers and an oversized leather jacket. BamBam, meanwhile, opted for a more laid-back look, sporting a cap and a casual shirt.

As the images spread like wildfire across social media, fans began to speculate about the nature of their relationship. The K-pop community was particularly intrigued by this encounter between two prominent third-generation idols, as such interactions have become increasingly rare in recent years.

However, before the rumor mill could gain too much momentum, Jennie's agency, ODD ATELIER (OA), swiftly stepped in to address the situation. In a statement released on Sept. 19, a representative from OA clarified the nature of the meetup: "The rumors about a romance with BamBam are not true. The two have only been close friends for a long time, and they only met in the United States and had a meal," reported Naver. The agency further elaborated that both Jennie and BamBam were accompanied by their respective managers during the outing, emphasizing the casual and friendly nature of their get-together.

While the dating rumors may have been debunked, the incident has inadvertently shed light on the exciting developments in both artists' careers. Jennie, who recently parted ways with YG Entertainment to establish her own label, ODD ATELIER, has been making significant strides in her solo career. She has recently inked a partnership with Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment.

On Oct. 1, the BLACKPINK member took to her official website and social media platforms to reveal her new single "Mantra," scheduled for release on Oct. 11. This announcement marks the end of nearly a year-long wait for fans, who have been eagerly anticipating new solo material from the artist. While specific details about "Mantra" remain a mystery, Jennie has treated her followers to a tantalizing teaser clip, offering a glimpse into what promises to be an exciting new chapter in her solo career.

This upcoming release follows Jennie's previous solo ventures, including her special single "You & Me" from October of the previous year. It also comes on the heels of her departure from YG Entertainment and the establishment of her own label, ODD ATELIER, signaling a new era of creative control and artistic expression for the multifaceted star.

Meanwhile, BamBam has been equally busy, having recently released his third mini-album, Bamesis, on Aug. 8. The album, which features two title tracks, "Last Parade" and "Thank You Come Again," has been well-received by fans. BamBam is currently in the midst of his "Bamesis Showcase Tour," which kicked off in Thailand on Aug. 17 and is set to take him across various Asian countries. In an exciting development for his international fanbase, BamBam is scheduled to make his Indian debut at Mumbai's K-Town Festival on Dec. 14, followed by an exclusive solo fansign event for 500 fans on Dec. 15.