Billy Joel Postpones Arena Show Over ‘COVID-Related Circumstances’

Billy Joel is postponing his Jan. 14 Madison Square Garden show for a second time due to the spike in Omicron variant COVID. The “Piano Man” singer announced Wednesday that his upcoming show at the Garden has been rescheduled for Aug. 24 due to safety concerns for his band, crew and fans.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG,” Joel wrote in a statement on his website and social media alongside the official announcement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Please be advised that the upcoming Billy Joel concert originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 2, 2020 that was postponed to Friday, January 14, 2022 has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 24, 2022,” the announcement continued. “Your tickets will be valid for the new rescheduled show date on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and will not need to be exchanged.”

Joel has had a number of health concerns over the past few years, telling Howard Stern in October that he had lost 50 pounds and undergone back surgery earlier in the year. “I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterward was so bad I lost my appetite,” the singer told Stern. Joel didn’t detail what kind of surgery he had but alluded to other “aggravations” that impacted his appetite as well.

Losing the weight was unintentional, Joel clarified, but he feels comfortable and healthy at his current weight. Previously, in 2010, Joel underwent a hip replacement, telling The New York Times his joint pain and damage was due to his wild performances in his early career, combined with congenital hip dysplasia. “Over the years, jumping off the piano, landing on a hard stage certainly didn’t help,” he shared in the interview. “Way back in the early ’70s, I used to do somersaults, flips off the piano. I would climb up cables and hang upside down, anything to get attention.” At one point, Joel said he actually became unable to walk, using a scooter chair to help him get around due to the pain he was in. Luckily, his surgeries have allowed him to perform once again.