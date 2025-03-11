Billy Joel Falls Ill, Concerts Postponed Due to Surgery Recovery

Billy Joel is taking some time to focus on his health, putting his string of concerts on hold as he prioritizes his physical health. Eight shows have been rescheduled as a result.

Following surgery, the iconic singer and musician will not undergo physical therapy, per doctors orders. The announcement notes he is “expected to make a full recovery” from the undisclosed “medical condition.”

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.” – Billy Joel,” he captioned the announcement on his Instagram. Sting and Stevie Nicks are set to join Joel for several of the rescheduled dates.

The tour is set to resume on July 5 in Pittsburgh. In February, a concertgoer captured video of Joel falling backward on stage while performing “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” during a concert in Connecticut’s. He quickly stood back up and resumed his performance.

Joel, 75, canceled a Hollywood, Florida concert due to a mysterious “medical procedure” in January. He rescheduled the show for Nov. 1.

Opening up about his health issues in the past, in 2021, he told Howard Stern that he unintentionally lost 50 pounds after undergoing back surgery. “I had back surgery early this year and the pain afterward was so bad I lost my appetite,” Joel said, per The New York Post. “I embraced that, I said, ‘OK, I won’t eat as much,’ and I ate less and less and less and less and then there was just life aggravation and that tends to, you know, impact your appetite too.”

Joel is set to make history during his New York City shows on this tour, as he’s scheduled to perform at all three major N.Y.C. sports stadiums — Yankee Stadium, Citi Field and MetLife Stadium. If he completes them in the current slots, it makes him the first artist to do so over the summer, with all dates within a month of each other.