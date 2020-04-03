Bill Withers’ Death Leaves Social Media Mourning Legendary ’70s Singer and Songwriter

It’s been reported that legendary ’70s singer and songwriter Bill Withers has died, and the news of his death has left social media users heartbroken. According to The Associated Press, Withers’ family said that his death can be attributed to “heart complications.”
A three-time Grammy award winner, Withers is most well known for writing classic tunes such as “Lean On Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” In a statement on his passing, Withers’ family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones.”
Fans of Withers have since been taking to Twitter to pay their respects and share messages of sympathy for the late soul singer. Scroll down to see their heartfelt comments.
Rest In Peace, maestro Bill Withers.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 3, 2020
What a legacy.https://t.co/GBImqLRdPh
Aw man, Bill Withers was really the greatest. Grandma’s Hands, Ain’t No Sunshine, Lean on Me, Use Me Up, Just The Two Of Us and obviously Lovely Day are some of the best songs of all time. My heart really hurts for him, it reminds me of playing records with at my grandma’s house— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 3, 2020
“Sometimes in our lives,— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 3, 2020
we all have pain.
We all have sorrow.
But if we are wise,
we know there’s always tomorrow.”
– Bill Withers#RIP 💔
“Lean on Me” (1972)pic.twitter.com/RBiCIdIfRk
One of the greatest songwriters and musicians to ever do it.— Erik Swann (@SwannErik) April 3, 2020
RIP Bill Witherspic.twitter.com/6bgA4mTpNJ
Awful news people… I’ve just heard that American singer songwriter Bill Withers has died at the age of 81. Rest in peace Bill. Thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends….. 😔🌹🎶 pic.twitter.com/LKIPCNoFcq— Purple Beacon (@BeaconPurple) April 3, 2020
PLAY BILL WITHERS MUSIC LOUD TODAY. BLAST IT INTO THE STREETS.— ALEKESAM (@SalMasekela) April 3, 2020
Lean on Me is the perfect song for the world’s current state. Thank you Bill Withers 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/LdkEfA25dy— Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 3, 2020
Grandma’s Hands is one of my favourite songs ever. Farewell Bill Withers you were a talent and a half.— Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) April 3, 2020
‘…A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other…’#BillWithers pic.twitter.com/xZsn5QFxTc— Anthony E. Lennon (@Lennon_Anthony) April 3, 2020
RIP Bill Withers 😢 💔— Billy Freeland (@policyjunkie) April 3, 2020
From the AP: “His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music…with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.”
pic.twitter.com/kh7cTn1Irc
got on twitter to find out Bill Withers is trending because he passed away. RIP Bill Withers 😔— 𝕂𝒾𝚍𝕯𝗋𝟷𝖋𝚝🛸 (@iAmKidDr1ft) April 3, 2020
pic.twitter.com/YRJUetGpsn
Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Bill Withers. What a legacy he leaves behind. Rest in Peace 💜 pic.twitter.com/sVc3k97eLw— Absolute Radio 70s (@AbsoluteRadio70) April 3, 2020
Rest in Peace Bill Withers and thank you for the Light you shared ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DmcjBlz0Rx— Shareefa Energy (@ShareefaEnergy) April 3, 2020
Let me just day this.— Billboard Beam (@ScottieBeam) April 3, 2020
Bill Withers had a magical pen.
Take some time to listen to +’Justments
Do yourself that favor.
Bill Withers who had several major hits such as Lean on Me, Ain’t No Sunshine, Use Me & more has passed away at the age of 81. Prayers to his family pic.twitter.com/4QtHfCTwPh— What You Expect? (@WYExpect) April 3, 2020
It’s your sunshine that we will miss.— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) April 3, 2020
RIP Bill Withers.
May you Rest In Peace. ❤️ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vkulsx112b
Bill Withers has died at 81 due to heart complications.— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 3, 2020
He was, in my mind, one of the greatest living songwriters.
Lean On Me
Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone
Use Me
Harlem
Grandma’s Hands
Lovely Day
Just The Two of Us
Yet more sad news…— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 3, 2020
RIP Bill Withers, 81.
One of the great singer-songwriters, the maestro behind so many iconic songs like Lean On Me, Lovely Day, Ain’t No Sunshine.
Thanks for the music, Bill. pic.twitter.com/gHgDXNBRA5
Good Night Bill Withers.— mark maloof 🍥 (@sir_nose55) April 3, 2020
Thank you for sharing your gift with us.
1. “Just the Two of Us”
2. “Use Me”
3. “Ain’t No Sunshine”
4. “Lovely Day”
5. “Lean On Me”
6. “Grandma’s Hands”
7. “Who Is He (And What Is He to You)?” pic.twitter.com/BrD29xpe2e
Bill Withers. RIP. Thanks for all the magic.— Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 3, 2020
Thank you, Bill Withers, for everything you’ve given us musically. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KT0Dq0pP7L— Mýa Melody (@MyaMelody7) April 3, 2020