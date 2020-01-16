Beyonce Shows off New Ivy Park Sneaker in Cheeky Photo

Beyoncé made a huge splash on Instagram today with the unveiling of her new clothing line she created in collaboration with Adidas, Ivy Park. While it was first announced at the end of 2017, the pop sensation posted a series of photos and videos teasing the line’s launch, which is slated for Jan. 18. As noted by The Daily Mail, the videos play up the unboxing, Beyoncé also shared a few images, showing off the clothing line that elevates standard leisurewear to opulent new heights.

On the official Ivy Park website, Beyoncé called it “a dream come true to re-launch Ivy Park as the sole owner.”

“My team has worked hard with the Adidas team in bringing my vision to life for this first collection and I am grateful and proud. From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”

Last month, the singer got personal in an interview with Elle, specifically calling out trolls who seem to offer near-constant commentary about her weight and appearance.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” Beyoncé said at the time. “But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life.”

She also addressed her overall philosophy on the matter, which is revolved around “giving zero f—s.”

“Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.

More recently, Beyoncé’s recent behavior at the Golden Globes had some people wondering if she was throwing shade at Joaquin Phoenix. As the actor walked toward the stage to accept his award for his role in Joker, he received a standing ovation from the crowd — with Queen Bey remaining conspicuously seated.

While some thought her remaining seated was a dig at the controversial comic book flick, while others noted that her gown and its enormous sleeves would’ve made it difficult to stand. Beyoncé herself never addressed the matter.