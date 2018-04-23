Beyonce Takes a Tumble Trying to Lift Sister on Coachella Stage

Beyonce’s second performance at Coachella almost went as well as the first, save for her attempt at picking up sister Solange Knowles.

While performing “Get Me Bodied,” Beyonce picked up her younger sister. As she did so, she fell flat on her back. But then the two kept the song going as if nothing happened, and brushed themselves off. “Give it up for my sister!” Beyonce yelled to the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Aside from that, Beyonce’s show on Saturday was almost exactly the same as her performance on April 14. As Variety pointed out, the biggest difference was having Colombian singer J Balvin in the flesh for “Mi Gente,” a week after singing it without him.

Beyonce also had a different wardrobe for some songs. She ditched the yellow sweatshirt for a pink one, and wore a drum majorette hat instead of a Nefertitti-inspired headpiece. She also dropped the camouflage for a shimmering white outfit. She also did not repeat her line about being the first black woman to headline Coachella.

The rest of the show was a rerun of the first. She still sang a medley of Destiny’s Child hits with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams and performed “Deja Vu” with husband Jay-Z. Solange’s appearance was also a repeat of the first show.

The Coachella performances were a preview of her second On The Run world tour with Jay-Z. The tour kicks off in June with dates in the U.K. and Europe. The North American leg of the tour starts on July 25 in Cleveland. Shows in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New Jersey, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles have already sold out. The stadium tour ends in Seattle on Oct. 4.

The shows also came after Jay-Z’s interview with David Letterman debuted on Netflix. Jay-Z was candid about his relationship with Beyonce, discussing what he has done to keep the marriage alive after infidelities.

“I have a beautiful wife who’s understanding and knew that I’m not the worst of what I’ve done,” Jay-Z told Letterman. “And we did the hard work of going to therapy. We love each other. We put in the work. This music that I’m making now is a result of things that have happened earlier. Like you, I like to believe that we’re in a better place today, but still working, still communicating and growing. I’m proud of the father and the husband I am today because of all of the work that I’ve done.”

Beyonce released her sixth studio album, Lemonade, in 2016, while Jay-Z released 4:44 last year. The album featured Beyonce on the track “Family Feud.”