Listen: Beck Flips Paul McCartney Song Into Funky Revamp

Paul McCartney is releasing a new version of his latest studio album, McCartney III, with each track remixed and featuring different musicians. The lead-off track for McCartney III Imagined is a new take on "Find My Way," featuring Beck. The "Loser" singer gave the track a funky new sound to accompany McCartney's vocal. McCartney III Imagined will be released on April 16.

In a statement, Beck recalled how he once went out with McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, in West Hollywood several years ago and the two were "tearing it up" on the dance floor. "Last year when he asked me to remix this track, I remembered that night and wanted to try to recapture that amazing spirit I felt while watching him on the dance floor... sort of my little tribute to Paul 'in his groove,'" Beck explained.

The Grammy-winner wanted to "lean further into something really loose and funky" after hearing the falsetto vocal McCartney recorded for the original version. He added a few bass lines and the song took on a new life. "The best part of the entire experience, though, came a week after I’d turned in the remix when Paul called to tell me he’d been dancing in his kitchen to the track all week," Beck wrote.

McCartney III Imagined also features Phoebe Bridgers on a remix of "Seize the Day," St. Vincent's take on "Women and Wives," and Anderson .Paak's new look at "When Winter Comes." The tracklist also includes "The Kiss of Venus" with Dominic Fike; "Pretty Boys" with Khruangbin; "Deep Down" remixed by Blood Orange; EOB's remix of "Slidin'"; "Long Tailed Winter Bird" remixed by Damon Albarn; and "Lavatory Lil" by Josh Homme. Idris Elba's remix of "Long Tailed Winter Bird" is only available on the physical release of the album.

McCartney III was released in December 2020 and follows the format of McCartney (1970) and McCartney II (1980), with McCartney playing every instrument on the album. The new record earned positive reviews and was the former Beatle's first solo album to debut on the top of the U.K. Albums Chart since 1989's Flowers in the Dirt. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart in the U.S., since Taylor Swift's Evermore kept it from the top spot.

McCartney has two other big projects coming out this year. In November, he is publishing The Lyrics, a massive two-book collection of every song lyric he's written since 1956. Last week, he announced Linda McCartney's Kitchen, a new book with 90 plant-based recipes inspired by McCartney's late first wife's dedication to animal welfare and vegetarianism. Their daughters Mary and Stella also contributed to the project, which will hit stores on June 24.