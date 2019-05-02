BBMAs: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Walks Red Carpet With Pregnant Wife Hayley

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and his pregnant wife Hayley stole the show during the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Hayley showed off her growing baby bump as she glowed in a dress by Jill Stuart, shoes by Saint Laurent and a Judith Lieber clutch. She paired the look with La Kaiser and Gabriel & Co jewelry. Hubbard rocked a Giorgio Armani suit.

“We got a little dude on the way so we’re pretty excited. Middle of August we’ll have another one in the house,” he told E! News.

The couple showed off Hayley’s baby bump in April at the ACM Awards, two months after they revealed the news they were welcoming their second child together. The parents also shared 16-month-old Olivia Rose.

“We’re just trying to spend as much as time with Olivia, our little girl, as possible before the chaos continues,” the Florida Georgia Line musician told PEOPLE last month. “We’re just kinda soaking up these last months as a three-person family and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Hubbard and Hayley later revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

“This time around is amazing,” the country star recently told the outlet about the second pregnancy.

“It’s not as stressful as the first time because you know you can handle it, so we feel confident, we feel really excited,” he said, adding that the couple has “a good team around us now that helps out, which is key in any aspect of life.”

Hubbard also recently opened up about how he believes having his kids so close together is best thing for the family.

“I know we have an extra bunk on the bus for another baby so we’ll just roll with it and see what happens,” he said. “We’ve done it once and it’s only been a year, so I think we’re kind of in our groove a little bit. Hopefully it’ll make it easier than waiting too long to have another one. We’re still in diapers with one, so hopefully it’ll just transition right into the next one.”

The couple rocked the carpet along with Hubbard’s duo partner, Brian Kelley, and his wife of five years, Brittney. The music duo accepted the award for Top Country Song for their song, “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha.

“We’ve been on an incredible journey,” Hubbard said when accepting the big award. “As artists, we get to experience so many unbelievable things but our opinion it’s all for nothing if you’re not using your platform for better.

Kelley added, referring to the award: “This is bucket list for us, y’all.”

“Meant To Be” spent a record-breaking 50 weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The hit record peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart.