Avicii Can Barely Keep His Eyes open in New Video Clip from Documentary

In a rediscovered clip from a documentary about Avicii, the Swedish DJ can been seen barely able to keep his eyes open.

The clip was posted to Avicii’s personal Facebook page in 2017, and first shows him sitting in a hospital bed while doctors advise him that they think it would be best for him to have him gallbladder removed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Afterwards, the clip just to one day later and Avicii is riding in a car and discussing doing a phone interview. It is at this point that he is noticeably dealing with some health related issue and can hardly keep his eyes open.

At the end of the clip, Avicii is shown slouched in the car seat and wearing a large pair of sunglasses, presumably trying to get some rest.

In a caption on the post, Avicii wrote, “My documentary just got released not long ago… Levan Tsikurishvili, who’s the director of the documentary, has followed me for the past four years I think, four or five years.”

“He’s had so much material from both in the studio, from behind the scenes on concerts, during good and bad times. I’m really excited. I’m also a bit nervous because it is kind of gritty sometimes,” he added. “It’s very personal. There’s a lot of ups and downs. It’s going to be interesting to see what people say.”

As has been widely reported, Avicii was found dead on April 20. At this time there is no confirmation on the cause of death.

Prior to his passing, Avicii had retired from touring. Back in 2016 he shared the news, writing, “My choices and career have never been driven by material things.”

“Although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” his message concluded.

Following his passing, Avicii’s family released a statement, saying, “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother,” the statement began. “We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim [Bergling, Avicii’s real name], with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the statement continued.

“We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family,” the statement added.