Ariana Grande Throws Major Shade at Kanye West, Drake Amid Feud

Ariana Grande threw some major shade Kanye West’s way amid his feud with rapper Drake, which exploded on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Grande used the opportunity to point out that she and Miley Cyrus are releasing their own positive songs to counter the negativity going on between the two men.

“Guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” Grande wrote.

Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next! ❤️🧡💛💚💜 //t.co/iQKLQ9dP4Q — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) December 14, 2018

Of course, Cyrus saw this, so she retweeted the message. “Didn’t they hear the news ?! War IS over ! Thank you , next!” Cyrus wrote, referencing her upcoming cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s “Happy XMas (War Is Over)” and Grande’s hit single “thank u, next.”

period. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 14, 2018

The new song from Grande is likely “Imagine,” which is different from the famous Lennon song. Grande teased the track on her Instagram Story earlier in the week.

The beef between Drake and West took a new turn on Thursday when West began tweeting non-stop. In the afternoon, West said he received a message from Drake, asking for “clearance” for “Say What’s Real,” which samples West’s “Say You Will.” That first round ended with West saying Drake called him and West claimed “mission accomplished,” although West said he did not give Drake clearance.

Drake’s only response to all this was five laughing emojis he posted on his Instagram Story.

Then, just before 10 p.m. ET, West returned to Twitter, firing off dozens of messages in a row. He claimed Drake made “threats” and was calling Kim Kardashian West’s mother, Kris Jenner.

“So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect. So cut the tough talk,” West wrote in one message. He later added, “You trying to be a bully. I never been bullied in my life and I never will be. That’s why I made it this far in a pink polo.”

In one of his final tweets on the night, West wrote to Drake, “Leave me and my family alone bro.”

At one point, West accused Drake of being disrespectful to people “to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth.” West has said he was diagnosed bipolar.

The latest chapter in the never-ending Drake vs. West feud started when Pusha T dissed Drake, which inspired Drake to respond with his own track. Then, Pusha T revealed that Drake has a secret child.

In November, a brawl broke out at a Pusha T concert in Drake’s hometown of Toronto, leading to one fan being hospitalized for stab wounds. Pusha T later returned to the stage and accused Drake of orchestrating the feud without evidence.

West referenced the incident in a couple of tweets Thursday, appearing to blame Drake as well. “You get people hurt at concerts,” West wrote in one message.

