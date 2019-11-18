Ariana Grande Fans Pour out Support After the ‘Devastated’ Singer Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Ariana Grande has had to cancel another concert due to sudden illness, but fans are not mad. The singer got an outpouring of support on social media this weekend when she dropped out of her show in Lexington, Kentucky. So far, there is no word on how this might effect the rest of her Sweetener tour.

Grande is out on a long-awaited tour at the moment, with two albums’ worth of material that she has yet to take on the road. However, on Sunday she took to social media to reveal that Kentucky would have to wait a while longer to see it, as Grande was not feeling well.

“I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow,” she explained in her Instagram Stories. “I’m not really sure what’s going on. But, I, unfortunately, don’t think I will be able to push through tonight.”

Ariana Grande Is ‘Very Sick’ On Tour & Gives A ‘Gentle Heads Up’ To Fans About Potential Cancellation! Ariana Grande isn’t feeling so hot! The songstress is currently performing on her Sweetener World Tour, and shared several vulnerable Instagram Story posts on Saturday ex… pic.twitter.com/NpPOJjniKg — dolcify (@OfficialDolcify) November 17, 2019

Grande was on the verge of tears as she told fans they would not get their show that night.

“I am so sad and sorry. I’m so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded,” she continued. “I’m just really devastated… Thank you for understanding and sending love… I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry.”

Fans were very understanding, telling Grande to take her time and get well, and forgiving her for missing more dates. She went back and forth with them on Twitter, discussing her health and her responsibility to push through the pain for shows versus the need to admit defeat.

crying. i cant tell u how much i love and appreciate u all or like effectively express what a blessing it is to have u in my life. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 17, 2019

“It’s actually crazy how we’d have no idea that Ariana is sick if she didn’t post that story about it,” one fan wrote. “Like she sounds just as incredible as always even when she’s feeling this unwell it’s insane.”

“Thank u my love,” Grande replied. “My head was literally beyond pounding. Throat too. But this makes me happy to read. I love y’all and can’t tell u how much I appreciate your kindness. I’ll keep u posted.”

Grande is touring on material from her album Thank U, Next, which came out in February, as well as her previous album, Sweetener, which came out in August of 2018. Sweetener came out in the midst of her engagement to Pete Davidson, and she originally planned to go on tour with it in the fall. However, after the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup with Davidson, she canceled the shows to take some time to herself.

Grande used that time off to focus on her creative output, and what she came up with was Thank U, Next. Now, a year after she was supposed to get on the road with Sweetener, she is taking both albums to the stage, and fans are loving it.

Grande’s next show is scheduled for Tuesday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.