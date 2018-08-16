Aretha Franklin Died on Anniversary of Elvis Presley’s Death

Aretha Franklin passed away at age 76 on Thursday, Aug. 16, the same day Elvis Presley died 41 years ago.

Franklin’s cause of death was reported to be advanced pancreatic cancer, her publicist Gwendolyn Quinn confirmed through a family statement.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” Franklin’s family said. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

The statement continued, “We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Presley died at age 42 and was found unresponsive in his home. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, with the coroner’s report stating his cause of death as a heart attack. Presley had also been battling health problems in the months leading up to his death including high blood pressure, liver damage and other issues.

Many fans noted the connection between Franklin and Presley on social media.

August 16th….music’s day of giant passings:

1977 –Elvis Presley

2018 –Aretha Franklin — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) August 16, 2018

August 16th is now officially the day music died. This is a day that a Queen, Aretha Franklin and a King, Elvis Presley departed. — Larry Reid (@asttbe) August 16, 2018

Another recognized the stars’ single-name status.

RIP Aretha. Another beloved music great instantly recognizable by one name died 41 years ago today. Elvis. — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) August 16, 2018

The two entertainers share several traits, including their performance skill, icon status and connection to the city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Franklin was born in Memphis before moving with her family to Detroit at age five, where she began her career singing in the church where her father was a pastor.

Presley, on the other hand, made Memphis his home, relocating there at age 13 with his family. He began his own music career there and ultimately purchased his estate, Graceland, which is where he died and has since become an iconic location visited by fans around the world.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Ochs Archives