Andy Williams, the former drummer for Christian rock band Casting Crowns, died Friday morning in Nashville, almost two weeks after being injured in a serious motorcycle accident. Williams was on his way to church when he was hit on Sunday, June 27, his family said. His church, Grace Chapel Fairview in Frankin, Tennessee, announced his death on Facebook, noting that the injuries he suffered "took a toll on his physical body." Williams was 49.

"You prayed along with us that Andy would be healed," the statement from the church and Williams' family read. "You prayed along with us that Andy would wake up. You prayed along with us that God would perform a miracle. While we mourn that Andy isn't here with us and that we didn't get to witness the miracle we longed for here on earth, all of our prayers were answered. He is healed, he is awake and we believe that he is more alive today than he has ever been."

Williams' family thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers in the past few days. "We celebrate that Andy is in the arms of his Savior and we are grateful for the memories and laughter that Andy brought to all who knew him," they wrote. "We can't thank you enough for your prayers, support, and unending love. You have walked with us through this very difficult journey and we felt you there the entire way."

After Williams' accident, Grace Chapel Fairview shared several updates on his condition. The day after the accident, Williams needed his left leg amputated above the knee, the church's pastor noted. Williams' family also launched a GoFundMe account on July 1 to raise funds for medical expenses. Over $64,000 has been raised so far. People continue to donate to help his family. "I'm sorry for your family's loss. Hope this will help by showing you how much he touched lives through his music," one donor wrote.

The current members of Casting Crows also shared updates on their Facebook page. After the accident, they urged fans to pray for Williams' wife Kelly, their two sons Asher and Aiden, and Williams' sister Mary. The band also shared news of Williams' death on Friday, inspiring thousands of fans to share their condolences.

Casting Crows was founded in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1999 and is led by pastor Mark Hall. Williams joined the band after they moved to Stockbridge, Georgia in 2001. He left the band in 2009. Casting Crows won Billboard Music Awards in 2012 for Top Christian Album and Top Christian Artist. In 2006, their album Lifesong won the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album Grammy Award. They have also won 16 Dove Awards, which honor the best in Gospel music.