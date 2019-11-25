AMAs 2019: Kesha’s ‘Iconic’ Outfit and Hairdo Has Twitter Talking

The 2019 AMAs have kicked off, and as Kesha walked the red carpet for the big vent, her “iconic” hairstyle and outfit got Twitter talking. Kesha turned up at the show rocking a Versace dress with matching high heel boots. She also sported new dark-colored locks with fringe bangs. The outfit is definitely making a splash on Twitter, and lots of people are talking about it.

“She looks good [as f—] in Versace,” one Twitter user said, while another commented, “Wow Kesha serving per usual.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I like her fashion this era,” someone else offered, while a fourth fan added, “She starting to look like Madonna.”

messy but still looks better than everyone else — 𝓜－ (@prismaticjudas) November 24, 2019

Kesha later took the stage and delivered an amazing performance of her new single, “Raising Hell,” which featured Big Freedia.

After they finished, the singer had a surprise for the audience, as she went into her classic tune, “Tik Tok.”

“Kesha singing Tiktok was perfect! It was the number 1 song when this decade started!” one fan exclaimed on Twitter, upon seeing the performance.

“Watching Kesha sing her anthem, Tik Tok, was just pure joy!” another fan said, while someone else wrote, “Kesha just ended everyone else and I’m here for it.”

Another epic performance tonight came from Lizzo, who brought down the house performing her tune “Jerome.”

“I am so proud of Lizzo’s come up! What an inspiring woman! In 2020, I’m singing like I’ve never sang before,” one Lizzo fan wrote. “I’m performing like I never have! I’m elevating! I’m expanding! I’m claiming my seat at the table along side people like Billie, Halsey & LIZZO!”

“Lizzo is honestly the most inspirational artist for self love and care! The light and love she brings to the world is extraordinary,” someone else said.

Other performers tonight so far have included Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, Toni Braxton, Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello, and Thomas Rhett.

Coming up, both Post Malone and Taylor Swift will be performing.

Photo Credit: Getty Images