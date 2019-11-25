AMAs 2019: Carrie Underwood Breaks Down in Tears During Acceptance Speech, Wins Surprise Award

Carrie Underwood took home the Country Album of the Year award at the 2019 American Music Awards, and during her acceptance speech, received word that she had won something else. After topping some stiff competition, like Dan + Shay and Kane Brown, en route to her 14th AMAs, Underwood was informed by Cobie Smulders that she also received Best Female Country Artist.

“So it’s a good surprise,” Underwood joked before getting into her speech.

“Thank you so much,” the “Southbound” singer before tearing up. “Thank you God for the talents you give to people and the gifts you give people and not just what you give to the people who are up to tonight but for every single person. We all have gifts and hopefully we use them to make the world a better place.”

She went on to shoutout her husband, Mike Fisher, along with her boys who traveled with her on tour, adding that “Mommy loves you.”

“It’s been such a wonderful year,” Underwood added as more tears came on. “Thank you to the fans, you guys support each and every one of of us… I want to thank the AMAs for making this award show fan voted because they’re the ones that matter and the ones that count.”

It didn’t take long for Underwood to make her presence felt. She quickly won over the audience on the red carpet with her glittery purple gown.

“Carrie Underwood, she looks good, her hair is pretty, the color of the dress is cool, the make up is fine. Good look,” one user tweeted.

As she mentioned in her acceptance speech, it’s been quite the year for the former American Idol winner.

Speaking with her record label, she did her best to speak on all she has accomplished in 2019.

“My list of things I’m thankful for is too vast,” Underwood explained. “First and foremost, my family. We had a baby earlier this year, which is crazy to think about all of the things that we’ve done and thinking about starting off this year pregnant and having a baby and all of the places that he’s already seen. I’m thankful for health and we’ve had safety along all of our travels.”

She also mentioned the tremendous success of her Cry Pretty tour.