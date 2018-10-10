AMAs 2018: Post Malone Flaunts His New Haircut on Red Carpet

Post Malone may have taken home Male Pop/Rock Artist of the Year at Tuesday’s American Music Awards, but he was missing one thing — his signature long locks.

The “Better Now” artist made a formal debut of his newly short hairstyle on the red carpet Tuesday, showing off the style he previewed on Instagram earlier this week. He showed offthe look alongside a Nashville-inspired blue suit embroidered with a “P” and “M” on the shoulders, which he paired with a large black belt, matching turtleneck and crystal-encrusted boots.

Saturday, he debuted the new hairdo on Instagram, jokingly captioning the photo, “had 2 big a— dreads. plz don’t stop listening to my music.”

While talking with PEOPLE prior to the ceremony, Malone said he has been keeping himself busy making music and “just going with the flow.”

“I kind of just sit in the studio all day and drink beers and whenever something comes up ill record it,” he said, adding that he will be returning to Dallas, Texas for his upcoming music festival, Posty Fest.

“It’s my festival — hell yeah im scared,” he said. “There are so many different ways it can go terribly, terribly wrong.”

After taking home the award for Male Pop/Rock Artist of the Year, Malone took to the stage alongside Ty Dolla $ign to perform “Better Now,” but was widely criticized for apparently lip syncing a majority of the song.

Also performing during Tuesday’s award ceremony was Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Benny Blanco with Halsey and Khalid, Ciara with Missy Elliot, Dua Lipa, Panic! at the Disco, Ella Mai, Twenty One Pilots, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes with Zedd.

Malone kept his acceptance speech Tuesday short and sweet, mentioning he was nervous to be speaking in front of so many people. But in August, at the Video Music Awards, he gave more insight into his thoughts while accepting the Song of the Year award.

“You go to bed and you dream about maybe winning and then whenever you get up here you don’t remember what the hell to say,” Malone said after winning the award. “Thank you so much. Thank you to my family, thank you to my crew — everybody that was a part of the song. Thank you everybody for listening.”

He added, “Honestly, in a hundred million years I would never expect to do this ever, so this is sick. So thank you so much, guys, thank you so much.”

Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic