Alice Cooper Says He Has a Death Pact With His Wife: ‘We Are Going to Go Together’

Alice Cooper and his wife of 43 years, Sheryl Goddard, have a death pact, according to the shock rocker, and have no plans to survive without one another.

“We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other,” Cooper, 71, told The Mirror this weekend. “I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

Cooper, whose real name is Vincent Furnier, added, “Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together. I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other.”

Cooper and Goddard, 61, are an anomaly in the world of rock marriages. The couple have been together since she started dancing in his stage shows in 1975. They married in 1976 and almost divorced in 1983, when Cooper was struggling with alcoholism. The couple reconciled and have been inseparable since.

Goddard and Cooper have three children, daughters Calico, 38, and Sonora, 26; and son Dash, 34.

“She dances better now than she did in 1975,” Cooper said of his wife. “You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend. And there is no way of surviving without each other.”

Cooper told The Mirror he believes he has a while to go, just based on the fact that his mother, Ella Mae Furnier, has reached 96.

“She’s indestructible. It must be in the genes. I’m 71 and weigh the same I did when I was 30. I’ve got that body that doesn’t get exhausted. I don’t smoke. I haven’t had a drink for 37 years,” Cooper said. “I’m the only one in the band that doesn’t get sick. I cut out sugar and I drink a lot of Diet Cokes. Maybe they are keeping me well. And the two-hour stage show is your aerobic.”

Cooper believes he has lived as long as he has because he stopped using cocaine in the 1970s and survived the “great cocaine blizzard” of the time.

Aside from performing with the Alice Cooper band, Cooper has stayed busy with the Hollywood Vampires, a group that includes Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and actor Johnny Depp. Cooper said Depp is in “perfect condition,” despite rumors the actor is struggling with his health after his divorce from Amber Heard.

Cooper asked Depp how he handles the “fake news” that spreads among tabloids.

“I said to him, ‘How do you live with this?’ He goes, ‘It’s just Hollywood. You’ve just got to live with it,’” Cooper said. “We have been together in the band for five years now and there has never been one argument about anything.”

Earlier this month, Cooper announced more North American tour dates, reports Rolling Stone. The tour will kick off on Nov. 3 in Ft. Myers, Florida and end on Nov. 29 in Prior Lake, Minnesota.

Cooper’s summer tour starts on July 4 at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut. After more solo dates, he will go on a co-headlining tour with Halestrom from July 17 to Aug. 13, before breaking until November.

Photo credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images