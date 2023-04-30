Acclaimed Band Robbed, Gear and Personal Belongings Stolen

The Italy-based band Dumbo Gets Mad has experienced a bit of misfortune. Last month, someone robbed the group and stole their gear and personal belongings during their tour. The band posted a notice on Facebook alerting friends and fans of the theft. "Unfortunately, on the night of March 26, someone broke our van's window and stole most of our gear and personal stuff of inestimable value (see the the list in the following story)," the post began. "We are lucky enough to be touring with these amazing humans @Seamoya who lent us everything we needed to play our show in Vancouver but we still have 6 gigs to go and 3000 miles to drive. "We decided to start a gofundme to try and raise the amount needed to go on and continue with this amazing adventure," the message continued. "Thank you forever to the people in Vancouver that came to the Fox Cabaret and helped us already, and thank you to all the people out there listening to our music!" Seeing you enjoying yourself while we play is a memory we will cherish forever."

Included in the post is a list of the items stolen which include: stage clothes, an iPod, the "key of our Volvo in Milan," all drum stands and kick pedal, a Ludwig breakbeat drum set, a cymbal case, and various amps and keyboards. The group's GoFundMe page has an identical Facebook message and list, and so far, it has raised $5,555 of a $6000 goal, indicating that those stolen possessions will get replaced soon. Dumbo Gets Mad is a psychedelic pop project founded in Los Angeles in 2011 by Luca Bergomi, with Elephants at the Door as its debut album. The current lineup consists of Bergomi on vocals and guitar, Lorenzo Rotteglia on drums, Ivan Torelli on Bass, and Carlotta Menozzi on vocals.

"Plumy Tale," the first single ever released, was named one of Pitchfork's top 50 songs of 2011 by Joe Tangari, while "Marmalade Kids" was chosen as the song of the day by NPR. They followed their initial effort with 2013's Quantum Leap and 2015's Thank You Neil, an album inspired by American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. After a four-year hiatus, the group released a new single, "Makes You Fly," with the French label Nice Guys in 2019 to preview a new full-length album. Things Are Random And Time Is Speeding Up came out in February 2021. A North American tour for Dumbo Gets Mad started in 2020. After performing along the East Coast throughout the beginning of the year, the tour was interrupted by the pandemic but has resumed as of March 2023.