AC/DC Guitarist Malcolm Young Dead at 64

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died after a battle with dementia. He was 64.

Young was one of the co-founders of the band and served as rhythm guitarist from the band’s inception until 2014. At that point in time, he had retired due to his health problems.

The rock legend played on every classic AC/DC album, including Back in Black and Highway to Hell. The only AC/DC album he was not present for was 2014’s Rock or Bust.

The band confirmed the news with a statement on their official Facebook page.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother,” the band said. “Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

Malcolm is survived by his wife O’Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother, fellow AC/DC founder Angus Young.

Angus also issued a short statement in a following Facebook post.

“As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” Angus wrote. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”Read the full statements below.

